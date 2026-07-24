EPC Power opens power inverter manufacturing facility in South Carolina

EPC Power has opened a power inverter manufacturing facility in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. The 167,000-square-foot facility is the company's second in South Carolina and third overall, expanding domestic manufacturing capacity for AI data center and grid applications.

The company, which develops power conversion systems for data centers, utility-scale energy storage, and microgrids, did not disclose the value of its investment, which will create 275 new jobs through the project.

The facility will manufacture EPC Power's M and M RACK series power inverters for grid, energy storage, and AI data center applications. The inverters incorporate the company's Agile Grid Forming technology to manage fluctuating AI power demands, improve data center reliability and reduce strain on the electric grid.

When the facility reaches full production capacity, it will add 27 GW of annual inverter manufacturing capacity, with the ability to scale production to 40 GW annually. According to the company, the expanded manufacturing footprint is intended to strengthen the domestic supply chain for critical AI data center infrastructure.

Expanded capacity supports domestic AI infrastructure supply chain

In a recent quote, Jim Fusaro, CEO, EPC Power, said, "Our expansion in South Carolina is a direct response to the AI infrastructure investment and power demands we're seeing worldwide. By tripling our capacity, we're giving data center and utility operators access to more critical components domestically, which de-risks their expansion plans and strengthens supply chain resilience."

Manufacturers investing in South Carolina

ES Foundry opens solar cell manufacturing factory in South Carolina

The new manufacturing facility expands domestic solar cell production capacity in the state.

AmbioPharm to spend $119 million on South Carolina expansion

The peptide manufacturer plans to hire for 202 new jobs at the site.

Red Metals to build new $70 million copper factory in South Carolina

The company expects to make 45 new jobs there.

USA Rare Earth to build new $1.2 billion magnet plant in South Carolina

The factory will produce neodymium-iron-boron magnets for use in electrolysis and industry.

Bittermilk Bottling to expand South Carolina beverage plant

The company expects its $8.2 million investment to create a dozen jobs.



