DrinkPAK expands canned beverage manufacturing facility in California

DrinkPAK has announced plans to expand its canned beverage manufacturing operations in Santa Clarita, California, through the lease of a 257,507-square-foot industrial facility at 25470 Springbrook Avenue in the Santa Clarita Commerce Center.

The company, which provides contract manufacturing services for alcoholic and non-alcoholic canned beverages, did not disclose the amount invested in the project or the number of new jobs that will be created.

The new facility is one of the largest industrial buildings in the Santa Clarita Valley and increases DrinkPAK’s regional manufacturing footprint to nearly 1.4 million square feet across eight buildings. The site will provide additional capacity to support the company’s manufacturing platform used for procurement, batching, processing, filling, packaging, warehousing and distribution of canned beverages.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Nate Patena, CEO, DrinkPAK, said, “This lease gives us additional room to keep building the responsive, flexible manufacturing platform our customers rely on. It supports the next phase of our operations while strengthening a Santa Clarita footprint that has been central to our growth from the beginning. This community has been an important part of DrinkPAK’s story, and we’re proud to continue investing here.”

Manufacturers investing in California

California Dairies opens beverage manufacturing facility in California

The new plant will produce extended shelf life and ultra-high temperature dairy beverages using advanced robotics and energy-efficient technology.

Pacific Steel begins construction on steel manufacturing mill in California

The 500,000-square-foot Mojave Micro Mill marks the first steel mill to be built in California in over 50 years.

Siemens invests $95M to expand low-voltage electrical products manufacturing facility in California

The new 100,000-square-foot facility will increase production of critical electrical products for the industrial, commercial, and construction sectors.

ZM Trucks to open its first U.S. automotive manufacturing facility in California

The 210,000-square-foot factory will support the production of a diverse portfolio of zero-emission products.

Bosch receives $225M to manufacture silicon carbide power semiconductors at its California facility

The project is expected to increase the company’s production capacity and create 700 new jobs for the surrounding area.