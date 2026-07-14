Toyota invests $3.6 billion to expand vehicle manufacturing plant in Texas

Toyota Motor North America plans to expand its vehicle manufacturing plant in San Antonio, Texas, through the establishment of a second vehicle assembly line. The Japanese automaker is investing $3.6 billion in the project, which will create more than 2,000 new jobs.

The investment is intended to further enhance Toyota's locally rooted and competitive production system. The new assembly line is scheduled to begin operations in 2030 and will increase the plant's annual production capacity by approximately 150,000 units.

Production of the Tacoma mid-size pickup will be transferred from Toyota's Baja California plant in Mexico to the San Antonio plant over an approximate four-year period. The expansion doubles Toyota's existing manufacturing footprint in San Antonio and is supported by a $20 million Texas Enterprise Fund grant and a $50,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus. The project also qualifies under the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program.

Toyota broke ground on its existing 2.2-million-square-foot manufacturing facility in San Antonio in 2003, and production began in 2006. Following the expansion, the facilities will represent an $8.3 billion capital investment and employ 6,100 workers who assemble Tundra and Sequoia vehicles.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Ted Ogawa, president and CEO, Toyota Motor North America, said, “This investment reflects our confidence in the people of Texas, our commitment to American manufacturing, and our shared vision for innovation, opportunity, and long-term economic growth. Together, we're building the next chapter of Toyota's manufacturing legacy in America.”

Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, added, “Texas is where the world builds bigger, and Toyota shows it once more with a $3.6 billion expansion in San Antonio that doubles their factory footprint and creates 2,000 new jobs. This Texas-sized investment reflects the strength of our workforce and the unmatched business advantages found only in our state. Supported by the Texas Enterprise Fund and JETI program, this expansion will deliver economic opportunities to generations of San Antonio families and further cement Texas as the premier destination for world-class advanced manufacturing.”

Manufacturers investing in Texas

Coherent invests $50 million to expand semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas

The expansion will add wafer fabrication equipment and cleanroom capacity to increase production of InP-based photonic devices at scale.

USG to spend $1.2 billion on Texas construction materials factory

The company said the new facility would expand its production capacity of gypsum sheetrock and drywall.

Avant Technology to spend $20 million on Texas expansion

The solid-state drive and memory module manufacturer says it expects to create 250 jobs with the money.

TMEIC invests in new power electronics manufacturing facility in Texas

The facility will support production of uninterruptible power supplies and medium voltage drives for data centers and energy infrastructure.

Siemens invests $190M to open electrical equipment manufacturing facility in Texas

Siemens’ new facility in Fort Worth will create 800 jobs by 2026 and support the demand for electrical products.



