UAW reaches tentative agreement with American Axle, members to vote

A United Auto Workers strike of American Axle/Dauch Corp. may be approaching the end. The UAW announced June 10 that its bargaining committee had reached a tentative agreement with American Axle that, if approved by membership, will secure a $30/hour wage by 2030. The strike follows a number of other labor actions taken by the UAW in previous years, including high-profile strikes at John Deere and the “Big 3” Michigan automakers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

UAW members have been on strike against Dauch Corporation, a GM supplier that changed its name from American Axle in January, since June 1. According to the UAW, the strike will continue until the contract is ratified: a little under 1,000 UAW members are currently on strike, the union says.

Dauch, a General Motors supplier, makes axles, drive shafts, and other auto parts for General Motors and other automakers, and the strike threatens General Motors’ supply chain.

What people are saying

“Tonight, after 10 days on strike, I am proud to announce that UAW Local 2093 has reached a tentative agreement at American Axle,” said UAW President Shawn Fain. “And tonight, after 18 years of sacrifice, these workers are finally winning back a big chunk of what was taken from them.”

“We appreciate the efforts of both the UAW and Dauch labor negotiations teams to find common ground,” a Dauch spokesperson said in a statement on the tentative agreement.

"This contract will change lives in Three Rivers and across southwest Michigan," said Josh Jager, UAW Local 2093 bargaining chair. "I am damn proud of this agreement, and I am damn proud to be a member of UAW Local 2093."

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