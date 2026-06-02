Janicki to build new $800 million Montana machining factory

Janicki Industries announced June 2 it had selected a site in Great Falls, Montana as the location for a new manufacturing campus. The private engineering and manufacturing company said it would spend $800 million to build a new, two-million-square foot factory there with room for 1,000 new jobs in the first five years before eventually expanding to employ 2,000.

The precision machining and metal fabrication company expects construction on the manufacturing site to start next month, July 2026, and for the first phase to open by the end of 2027.

According to a company statement, the Montana plant is part of Janicki’s push to expand in several states to meet demand for its tools from the aerospace, defense and space industries. The company’s president, John Janicki, said Great Falls is a worthy fit for the company. In a statement, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte apparently contrasted Montana with Janicki’s headquarters in Washington state.

What people are saying

"We are very thankful for our customers and grateful for the employees who continue to meet or exceed our customers' needs," said John Janicki, president of Janicki. "We believe in creating an environment where hard work, innovation and collaboration are rewarded, not only professionally, but through opportunities to build a life, own a home, raise a family or pursue entrepreneurial goals. Great Falls embodies the kind of community where we feel those opportunities can flourish."

“We are thrilled to welcome Janicki to Montana and celebrate the company’s $800 million investment in Great Falls. Through its creation of over 1,000 good-paying jobs, Janicki will inspire innovation, strengthen our economy, and support our growing communities for years to come,” said Montana Gov. Gianforte. “The Treasure State is proud to attract job creators like Janicki that choose to expand from high-tax, high-regulation blue states to take advantage of our unmatched quality of life, lower taxes, and strong workforce. I look forward to seeing the impact of this significant investment.”

Manufacturers investing in Montana

Lattice Materials breaks ground on new Montana photonics factory

The company says the new expansion will create 50 new jobs at the location.

VACOM invests $90 million to build manufacturing plant in Montana

The new 40,000-square-foot plant will enable the production of vacuum mechanics, electrical feedthroughs, vacuum measurement technology, vacuum optics, and cleaning technology.

Modular home manufacturer invests $80 million to build plant in Montana

Dvele has designed and built over 270 homes for the U.S. and Canada.