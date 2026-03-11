Schreiber Foods to spend $132.9 million on Pennsylvania yogurt plant

Schreiber Foods and the state government of Pennsylvania confirmed today the company would spend $132.9 million to expand its Shippensburg, Pennsylvania dairy products factory. The new wave of funding will create 47 new jobs in Pennsylvania’s dairy country and increase the plant’s yogurt production capacity.

According to state officials, Schreiber foods received a $1 million Pennsylvania First Program grant as an incentive for the expansion, which is earmarked for helping businesses hire new trained workers. The company currently employs 516 at the Pennsylvania site and has about 10,500 workers worldwide.

In a statement, Schrieber Foods president Trevor Farrel said the new expansion demonstrated the company’s commitment to the region.

What people are saying

“Schreiber has been a proud member of the Shippensburg community for more than two decades,” said Trevor Farrell, President of Schreiber Foods. “This expansion reinforces our long-term commitment to this area, and we look forward to many more years of growth and partnership.”

“Since taking office, my Administration has worked to put our Commonwealth’s agriculture industry at the center of Pennsylvania’s economic development — and we’ve backed that commitment up with real progress, launching the nation’s first-ever Ag Innovation Grant Program while making historic investments in site development and cutting red tape,” said Governor Shapiro. “Schreiber Foods’ decision to expand their manufacturing operations in the Commonwealth not only advances our goal to grow Pennsylvania's economy, but invests in and supports our farmers, too.”

“This investment from Schreiber Foods will help boost our economic competitiveness, create good-paying jobs, and support the dairy industry across the Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Manufacturing and agriculture have long been two of Pennsylvania’s most important industries, which is why they’re central to our ten-year Economic Development Strategy. Our strong business climate is perfect for companies like Schreiber Foods that are ready to grow and thrive in Pennsylvania.”

