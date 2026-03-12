OSHA cites petroleum tank services contractor for fatal exposure

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced March 3 that it would cite PCE Petroleum Contractors Enterprises, Inc., following the July 2025 death of a petroleum contractor. OSHA found the company liable for $60,242 in penalties connected to unsafe practices, including 12 serious violations. According to the Department of Labor, PCE has contested the findings before the independent OSHA Review Commission.

According to their website, PCE specializes in maintenance and cleaning for petroleum tanks, including lining, repair and restoration services, along with services to remove accumulated contaminants from above ground and underground storage tanks.

OSHA’s March 3 report says an employee of PCE entered a fuel storage tank and was fatally exposed to benzene and toluene at a worksite near Lake Worth, Florida. Local new source CBS 12 reported that one of several workers suffered an unspecified medical emergency while performing maintenance on a subterranean gasoline storage tank 15 feet underground.

PCE’s safety violations, OSHA said, include failing to failing to develop and implement a permitted space entry program to ensure workers were appropriately qualified to work in small spaces, ensure authorized workers were informed of workplace hazards and signs of exposure. PCE was also deemed in violation of allowing employees to enter confined spaces without atmospheric evaluations or a required permit, not keeping a respiratory program for workers required to wear full-face respirators, and failing to implement a hazard communication program for chemical exposure.

The citations, based on inspection performed by OSHA’s Fort Lauderdale office, are not final. OSHA records indicate that PCE has contested all 19 citations issued for serious workplace hazards.

According to OSHA guidance, certain confined workspaces require permits if they contain or have the potential to contain a hazardous atmosphere, has the potential to entrap or engulf an entrant, or a variety of other hazards.

