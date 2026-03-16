Fluke and Washington State sign partnership agreement to provide tools to engineering students

Fluke Corp. and Washington State University announced March 5 that the public university had signed an agreement with the manufacturer of electronic test tools and software: Fluke will donate its products to WSU engineering students, while WSU will create a Fluke Engineering Lab at its Everett campus and standardize the use of Fluke tools across its Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture engineering programs. The agreement will affect 4,000 students currently enrolled at WSU.

The agreement covers 30 different Fluke tools, including calibrators, thermal imagers, multimeters, airflow meters, thermometers and energy loggers.

The electronic test tools will be deployed on five WSU campuses and accessible by students through WSU’s Owen Science and Engineering Library. Fluke said it would also continue an existing mentorship program to connect WSU students with professional engineers for career development. In a statement, Parker Burke, President of Fluke Corporation, said the agreement would increase students’ exposure to measuring technology and help prepare them for the professional engineering workforce.

What people are saying

“Preparing the next generation of engineers takes more than classroom study; it takes real tools, real experience, and real connection to the industry,” said Parker Burke, President of Fluke Corporation. “By expanding access to Fluke technology across five campuses, we’re helping ensure graduates step into the workforce confident, capable, and ready to make an immediate impact. We are proud to partner with Washington State University as we strive to help prepare the next generation of technicians, electricians, and engineers for the workforce,”

“Fluke has been an extraordinary partner to Washington State University for nearly four decades, and this expanded collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to preparing rising engineers to become industry leaders,” said Washington State University President Betsy Cantwell. “By establishing the Fluke Engineering Lab and integrating professional‑grade tools across our campuses, we are giving thousands of Cougs the chance to work with the same technologies used in the field. Partnerships like this accelerate hands‑on learning, drive innovation in engineering education, and ensure our students graduate ready to contribute from day one. This is exactly the kind of industry alignment that moves WSU and the communities we serve forward.”

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