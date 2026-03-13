City of Columbus sues pipe manufacturers for lead contamination

The city of Columbus, Ohio is suing seven lead pipe manufacturers. City Attorney Zach Klein, in a public statement, alleged the plaintiffs knew about the health risk associated with lead pipes in public water systems, but conspired to misrepresent those dangers while it was selling pipes to municipal water services. Klein said any winnings against the companies would offset the expense of replacing Columbus’ lead and galvanized water service lines by 2037 as mandated by new federal standards, which the city said may cost $1.2 billion.

The lawsuit, filed in the court of common pleas in Franklin County, Ohio, names NL Industries, Inc.; EaglePicher Technologies; Asarco; Doe Run Resources Corp.; Atlantic Richfield Co.; Edlow International Co.; and Nuclead Manufacturing Co. Inc. as defendants. Though Columbus isn’t the only city with a lead-pipe problem in its water system, the strategy of suing former and current pipe manufacturers and suppliers is a novel one.

Key to Klein’s case is the assertion the companies knew about the risks of lead pipes in drinking water supplies, but misrepresented those risks to customers like the Columbus through public relations campaigns and other efforts before the City eventually banned the use of new lead service lines in 1963.

According to local news source WBNS News 10, the city of Columbus has 12 years in which to replace about 50,000 lead or galvanized pipes before the federal mandate comes into effect. The lawsuit notes that lead contamination in drinking water impairs brain development, lowers functional IQ and can lead to heart problems and infertility in adults. In its March 12 release, the City of Columbus noted it treats drinking water to prevent lead corrosion in pipes from leeching into drinking supply and that the city’s tap water is closely monitored for signs of contamination.

What people are saying

“Too many working people and families are feeling stretched thin by an increased cost of living. We can’t ask more of ratepayers when the companies that created this problem aren’t being asked to pay a dime to fix it,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “We’re fighting to see the companies that conspired to deceive the City help pay for these required federal upgrades. Columbus Water and Power does great work ensuring our water is among the cleanest and safest in the country, but that comes at a cost. This lawsuit aims to ensure that work can continue while minimizing the burden on ratepayers.”

Spotlight on safety

OSHA cites petroleum tank services contractor for fatal exposure

PCE Petroleum Contractors Enterprises Inc. has contested the findings and the $60,242 fine imposed.

OSHA cites US Steel for Lethal Clairton Coke Works Explosion

The August 2025 explosion injured 12 and killed two employees.

Is your facility prepared for hurricane disaster? Tips from a survivor.

Disaster recovery could come down to an accurate spare parts list and asset hierarchy. Where does your facility stand?