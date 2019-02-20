/ / / Filling the skilled labor gap

High-tech has all the glamour; and, for many, a fatter paycheck. But there are good jobs, and good-paying jobs, to be had in the factory, even in the factories of food and beverage companies.

What Works This article is part of our monthly What Works column. Read more from our monthly What Works series.

Many food processors are worried about the shortage of skilled labor, and many are doing good, local things about it. PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division recently teamed up with the Houston County (Georgia) Career Academy (HCCA) and Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) to expand opportunities for students in Houston County by introducing an industrial maintenance program.

This new program recognizes the need to start winning the hearts and minds of younger generations by encouraging students who are still in high school to explore manufacturing careers, while providing avenues for them to begin their studies. And, at the conclusion, mentorship at a company like Frito-Lay.

