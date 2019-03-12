Survey results: How will AR/VR affect your workplace?
In a small survey base, half of respondents say they are looking into adopting AR/VR technology.
Microsoft recently unveiled HoloLens 2, an upgraded version of its mixed-reality headset, in a bet that doubles down on the idea that businesses will increasingly use hologram technology in the workplace.
The HoloLens 2 headset will cost $3500, $1500 less than the commercial price of the first HoloLens device Microsoft released more than four years ago. Microsoft is also offering a subscription option for $125 per month. The lower price tag could make the headset more attractive to Microsoft's commercial audience.
Plant Services asked online readers their thoughts on how fast augmented-reality/virtual-reality tech will catch on in the industrial workplace.
Following are the complete survey responses.
1. Have you or your immediate team looked into adopting AR/VR technology?
2. Has your organization explored the value of AR/VR to the company in general (i.e., including but not limited to MRO tasks)?
3. Of the following options, which best captures your personal thoughts on AR/VR?
