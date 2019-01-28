/ / / How do you solve the skills gap? Ask next-gen workers.

CNCMachines.net announced as the winner of its 2019 Manufacturing Scholarship Pauline Tasci, 22, of Glendale, California, who is studying manufacturing engineering at Cal Poly Pomona. The company also donated $500 to her school's engineering department.

Scholarship applicants were required to submit an essay or video detailing three innovative ways the manufacturing industry can effectively increase the number of young professionals seeking careers in the field. Tasci participated in engineering competitions for nine years and was the lead manufacturing student throughout high school. She now serves as a manufacturing and design mentor for high school teams and teaches students about CNC machinery. She also was a manufacturing-engineering intern at Applied Medical, Aerojet Rocketdyne and SpaceX.

