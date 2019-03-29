/ / / / VocalZoom vibration sensors monitor machine health for the IIoT

VocalZoom announced the launch of its next-generation predictive maintenance sensors for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). VocalZoom’s sensors measure the vibrations emitted by industrial machinery to predict and prevent mechanical failures before they occur. Because they can monitor machine health without touching the equipment, VocalZoom sensors cover a greater array of equipment and use cases than traditional predictive maintenance solutions, without the factory downtime and deployment costs associated with most sensors.

The rise of IIoT-enabled equipment allows facilities to monitor the health of their equipment and machinery in order to reduce downtime and prevent mechanical failures, but most sensors rely on micro-electro-mechanical (MEMS), piezoelectric or acoustic technology that fails to address many of the established equipment found in many industrial settings. VocalZoom’s non-contact vibration sensors help industrial manufacturers easily deploy highly accurate sensors on both new and old machinery, even when it is wet, hot, moving, hard-to-reach or too small to deploy traditional sensors on.

Vibration sensing is the most accurate way to identify anomalies in a machine’s health and detect issues related to its condition and performance. VocalZoom’s patented vibration sensors use a SMLD (self-mixing-laser-diode) technology to measure the velocity, distance and vibrations of a machine. The sensors are just 15mmX6mmX3mm in size, enabling them to fit practically any configuration and geometry, and they operate at a distance up to 3 meters away from the machine they are monitoring.

