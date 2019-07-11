/ / / / Southco launches EM-05 4 series slide bolt

Southco, Inc., a global leader in engineered access solutions, has expanded its line of electronic access control solutions with a compact electronic slide bolt. The new EM-05 4 Series Slide Bolt integrates an electronic lock with latch bolt position sensing and door sensing, allowing for monitoring of door and latch status.

Southco’s EM-05 4 Series Electronic Slide Bolt features high energy efficiency, requiring no power draw to maintain its retracted or extended position. With its compact size, the lightweight 4 Series Electronic Slide Bolt can be installed in tight spaces and is adaptable to various mounting requirements. Simple to install and operate, the 4 Series uses a spring-loaded, gear motor-driven mechanism that provides an alternative to solenoid solutions in high-volume dispensing and storing applications.

