/ / / / Siemens' Sitrans Probe LU240 level transmitter offers intelligent processing for improved accuracy

Siemens presents Sitrans Probe LU240, its newest ultrasonic level measurement Hart transmitter, a rugged device that provides level, volume, and flow measurements. Field-proven Process Intelligence echo processing provides reliable readings while allowing rapid response to actual changes in the material level. The device’s reduced blanking distance decreases waste in applications while boosting asset utilization by providing continuously accurate readings even with high levels of material.

Sitrans Probe LU240’s four-button user interface or remote configuration with Simatic PDM offers easy setup. Users can also observe values directly through the transparent lid. For those applications requiring process temperature data, Sitrans Probe LU240 now gives users both level and temperature readings. The device is also battery and solar-power friendly due to a low start-up current of 3.55 mA and minimum 10.5-volt operation.

Learn more about Siemens' Sitrans Probe LU240 level transmitter