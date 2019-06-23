/ / / / Siemens launches Sinamics Perfect Harmony GH150, an air-cooled VFD

Siemens announces the Sinamics Perfect Harmony GH150 air-cooled drive. This drive features the Sinamics control platform. The Sinamics Perfect Harmony GH150 air-cooled drive offers multiple heat management options for additional levels of flexibility and reliability. With the ability to use air-to-air or air-to-water heat exchanger configurations, it provides protection from contaminates with IP54 protection.

The modular multilevel converter (M2C) topology of this drive produces an almost sinusoidal output waveform with virtually no stress on the motor and load. This technology provides enhanced availability through its bypass and cell redundancy capabilities.

