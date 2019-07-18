/ / / / SEPCO’s EXP Bearing Isolator protects lubricants

Ideal for lubricant reliability, the hybrid design of the EXP Bearing Isolator merges labyrinth technology with a new expeller technology. This vertical, expeller technology allows end users to achieve high sealing performance levels. The EXP maximizes bearing and lubricant life by expelling contaminants, eliminating lubrication leakage and protecting against water contamination. A non contact bearing isolator, the EXP also mitigates worn shafts and sleeves. It is available in different configurations, including versions for steam turbines, gearboxes, flange-mounted applications and pillow block housings.

