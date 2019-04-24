/ / / / Rytec introduces FlexTec soft-edge high-performance doors

A new, flexible-edge door has been introduced by Rytec Corporation. The FlexTec high-performance door offers performance and durability. In addition, the soft edge virtually eliminates entrapment concerns within high-traffic interior applications.

Standard features include automatic self-repair, an Advanced3 Light Curtain Safety System, Pathwatch Safety Light System and an exclusive, wear-resistant 1-ply Rilon panel material. In concert with the soft bottom edge, an opening speed of up to 100 inches per second helps provide extra protection against impact while safeguarding high-traffic environments. With an industry-leading 1-million cycle/5-year warranty on mechanical components and panel material, the FlexTec provides the ultimate in operational assurance.

