/ / / / NOARK Electric adds new accessories to Ex9S32 products

NOARK Electric, a low-voltage, electrical product manufacturer, announced the addition of several new accessories to its Ex9S32 line of motor circuit protection control products.

The mounting plate, adapter and bus bar system allows UL508A panel builders to assemble easier, faster and in compliance with Type E and Type F stand-alone and group motor control starter applications for a wide variety of compressor, pump, and fan control scenarios.

