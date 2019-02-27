/ / / / Moore Industries' HES HART to Ethernet Gateway System connects HART devices to the IIoT

Moore Industries announces the release of the HES HART® to Ethernet Gateway System that converts signals from up to 64 wired HART® devices to Ethernet MODBUS/TCP and HART-IP. The HES allows HART® transmitters and smart valves to interface directly with MODBUS/TCP-based monitoring and control systems over Ethernet, with field device data viewable in any web browser via the HES’ built-in web server. The HES communicates with HART field devices in point-to-point and digital multidrop networks and supports both Normal and Burst Mode communications.



The HES is available in a single-channel or four-channel configuration. Single-channel configuration supports up to 16 HART devices in digital multidrop mode, or can support just one device in a standard point-to-point 4-20mA loop configuration. The four-channel configuration can support up to 64 total HART devices for high-density installations.



