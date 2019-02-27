Plant Services

/ / / / Moore Industries' HES HART to Ethernet Gateway System connects HART devices to the IIoT

Moore Industries' HES HART to Ethernet Gateway System connects HART devices to the IIoT

Feb 27, 2019

Moore Industries announces the release of the HES HART® to Ethernet Gateway System that converts signals from up to 64 wired HART® devices to Ethernet MODBUS/TCP and HART-IP. The HES allows HART® transmitters and smart valves to interface directly with MODBUS/TCP-based monitoring and control systems over Ethernet, with field device data viewable in any web browser via the HES’ built-in web server. The HES communicates with HART field devices in point-to-point and digital multidrop networks and supports both Normal and Burst Mode communications.

The HES is available in a single-channel or four-channel configuration. Single-channel configuration supports up to 16 HART devices in digital multidrop mode, or can support just one device in a standard point-to-point 4-20mA loop configuration. The four-channel configuration can support up to 64 total HART devices for high-density installations.

Learn more about Moore Industries' HES HART to Ethernet Gateway System

 

Show More Content
 