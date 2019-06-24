/ / / / MDX Integrated Servo Motor from Applied Motion Products

Applied Motion Products introduces integrated servo motors that combine a high torque density, low inertia servo motor with an on-board drive and controller to save on space, wiring, and cost over conventional servo systems with separate motor and drive components. The MDX Integrated Servo Motors provide design modularity and simplicity for a wide range of applications including Automated Guided Vehicles and Autonomous Mobile Robots in the accurate positioning of drive and lift axes.

MDX Integrated Servo Motors house control electronics at the back, near the feedback device. No other external electronics package is required to drive or control the motor. The back of the motor also contains connectors for power, communications, and I/O. The MDX on-board controllers utilize the same command interfaces as external motor controllers including CANopen, RS-485, Modbus, and Ethernet connections as well as discrete I/O interfaces like pulse & direction. Command signals from a robot or machine’s central processing unit can be wired directly to the integrated servo motor.

