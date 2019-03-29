/ / / / LR AllAssets software is designed to improve plant performance

Lloyd’s Register (LR) announces the latest release of LR AllAssets. The upcoming software release adds new functionality including a maintenance module to the LR AllAssets Asset Performance Management (APM) platform, which includes FMEA, FMECA, RCM and maintenance optimization capabilities and libraries.

Preconfigured templates and a unique model builder tool enables customers to build bespoke models without the need to engage third-party providers. LR’s software enables customers to configure risk models for their own operating environments in days or even hours without any software coding. This gives customers much shorter timescales to get the insight that is needed to make decisions and helps to dramatically cut costs.

