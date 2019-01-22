/ / / / IMI Norgren's Excelon Plus modular filter/regulator/lubricator saves space and enhances safety

The latest IMI Norgren air preparation equipment for industrial applications, the Excelon Plus modular filter/regulator/lubricator (FRL), delivers performance and enhanced safety in a unit that is 20% smaller and 35% lighter.

Safety elements of the new Excelon Plus include padlock features on both the shut-off valve and regulator to prevent tampering, and a double safety lock on the bowl to prevent it from being removed when in use. A rotating shut-off valve isolates the system from air as needed. A Quikclamp design speeds installation and simplifies removal.

The Excelon Plus filter extracts more than 96% of water from compressed air. For easier maintenance, a new filter assembly allows the filter element and bowl to be removed together for faster, cleaner service. This system also reduces the clearance required for maintenance to just one inch, freeing up valuable machine real estate.

Excelon Plus regulators have a large, flush mounted, integrated pressure gauge that is easy to read and less vulnerable to damage. Lubricators are available in Micro-fog and oil fog to meet various design and tool specifications.