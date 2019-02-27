/ / / / IDEC's MicroSmart FC6A Plus PLC features a 2,060 I/O capacity

IDEC Corporation announces the release of its MicroSmart FC6A Plus, a PLC with up to 2,060 local I/O. With its expanded I/O capacity, the FC6A Plus can control and monitor the largest machines or entire small-scale manufacturing facilities. To ensure high-level performance with this expanded I/O count, basic instructions can be executed in the fast speed of 21 nanoseconds, and program memory is 800 kB (100K steps). These capabilities are combined with extensive data memory, more than double the capacity of a typical micro PLC.



Two models are available, each with 24 Vdc input power. The 16 I/O model has 8 inputs, and 8 relay or transistor outputs. The 32 I/O model has 16 inputs, and 16 transistor outputs. Each model also includes an integral 0-10 Vdc analog input with 12-bit resolution. Each model can accommodate up to three plug-in discrete, analog, serial communication or Bluetooth cartridges. Each discrete cartridge has 4 discrete I/O points, either 4 inputs or 4 outputs. Each analog cartridge has 2 analog I/O points, either 2 inputs or 2 outputs.



