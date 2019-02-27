/ / / / Endress+Hauser's Liquiline compact CM82 transmitter is designed for analytical sensors where installation space is restricted

Endress+Hauser introduces the Liquiline compact CM82 transmitter that accepts pH, ORP, pH/ORP, conductivity, oxygen and chlorine sensor signals from Endress+Hauser’s Memosens® sensor platform. Its housing measures 11 cm long and 2 cm wide. Although small, it is a fully developed multiparameter transmitter, with access available via 4-20mA HART, or Bluetooth from any iOS or Android device. Connectable to the CM82 are pH, ORP, pH/ORP, conductivity, oxygen and chlorine sensors with the blue Memosens inductively-coupled plug-in head.

When a CM82 measuring point is configured, all settings are saved in the compact CM82 transmitter. In the case of a sensor exchange, the transmitter - and thus the measuring point configuration – can remain in place, with reconfiguration not necessary. In addition, the CM82 reads all sensor and calibration data stored in the head of a Memosens sensor. As a result, the sensor is automatically detected within seconds, and the measurement is ready for use after a sensor change.

Learn more about Endress+Hauser's Liquiline compact CM82 transmitter