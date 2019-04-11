Dorner 2200 Series Conveyors is now a certified UR+ Solution that simplify robot and conveyor integration for a wide variety of automated applications. Easy programming, fast set-up, and flexible deployment make the Dorner 2200 Series ideal for systems that need an infeed and discharge to a Universal Robot.

Dorner worked with Universal Robots to develop software that allows users to control 2200 Series conveyors using the Universal Robot controller. After customers purchase their UR robot and 2200 Series conveyor, they simply download the UR plug-in, which makes the integration of Dorner conveyors easier to setup, configure and control. The URCap can be found on the Dorner website.

Learn more about the Dorner 2200 Series



