Continental's ContiClean solution is an anti-stick cover compound
Continental is offering to its conveyor belting customers a more complete range of options by introducing a new non-stick compound solution – called ContiClean – for the North American market.
ContiClean is applicable to applications that convey sticky materials such as titanium dioxide, iron pyrites, silica, compost, de-sulphurised gypsum as well as potash, salt, coal and aggregate. The ContiClean non-stick solution is specific to the top cover rubber that is in contact with the material being conveyed.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments