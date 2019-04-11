/ / / / Continental's ContiClean solution is an anti-stick cover compound

Continental is offering to its conveyor belting customers a more complete range of options by introducing a new non-stick compound solution – called ContiClean – for the North American market.

ContiClean is applicable to applications that convey sticky materials such as titanium dioxide, iron pyrites, silica, compost, de-sulphurised gypsum as well as potash, salt, coal and aggregate. The ContiClean non-stick solution is specific to the top cover rubber that is in contact with the material being conveyed.

Learn more about the ContiClean