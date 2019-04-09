Big Ass Fans Pivot 2.0 offers a number of speeds and versatile mounting options
Bring comfort to tight work spaces, crowded floors and ceilings, and other hard-to-reach work areas with the Big Ass Fans Pivot 2.0. Thanks to a virtually infinite number of speeds and versatile mounting options, you’ll get precisely the air movement you want, where you want it. Pivot 2.0’s durable steel cage keeps workers safe.
- Cooling air up to 120 feet from fan thanks to a 6-ft diameter and powerful motor
- Versatile installation with ceiling-, beam- and column-mounting options
- Air in the right spot with 73 airflow positions and variable-speed controls
- Quiet operation with a direct-drive motor and balanced airfoils
Learn more about the Big Ass Fans Pivot 2.0.
