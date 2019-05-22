/ / / / ABB’s UL 1077 supplementary protectors improve short-circuit protection for electrical equipment

ABB presents a new generation of miniature circuit breakers (MCBs) for electrical equipment that provides higher levels of strength and performance while remaining compliant with the UL 1077 standard. The new ST 200 M supplementary protectors are intended for use within industrial control panels, appliances and other equipment to protect against overcurrent where branch-circuit protection already has been provided or is not required.

The ST 200 M series advances the capabilities of the previous S200 and S200P supplementary protectors from ABB, reducing the number of parts that users need to order and making it easier for distributors, OEMs and consumers to do business with ABB.

Learn more about the MCBs