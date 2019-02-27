ABB introduces the LMT Series magnetostrictive liquid level transmitters
Feb 27, 2019
ABB has announced the release of its next generation of magnetostrictive liquid level transmitters that are designed to improve level measurement for a wide variety of applications. The LMT Series of magnetostrictive level transmitters' principle of operation and simple setup ensure that total and/or interface levels are always measured reliably and accurately, minimizing downtime and maximizing process efficiency and operating profits. Key features include:
- Certified to Safety integrity level 2 (SIL2) and systematic capability 3 (SC3) according to IEC61508 and can be used in applications area of IEC61511-1 up to SIL-2(HFT=0) and SIL3(HFT=1)
- High accuracy: 0.01% of full scale or ± 1.27mm for total level and/or interface measurement with superior patented AccuTrack Sensor technology
- HART 7 digital communication and 4 to 20mA analog output
- First magnetostrictive level transmitter with Through The Glass (TTG) touch screen interface and Integrated and Interactive Waveform
- RoHS 2.0 and NAMUR standards with global Hazloc ATEX/IECEx, cFMus, NEPSI, CRN approvals
Learn more about ABB's LMT Series magnetostrictive liquid level transmitters