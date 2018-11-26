Tofino Software has released its CMMS application on Android and iOS, allowing maintenance personnel to update and create work orders, check inventory, or requisition parts directly from their mobile devices. Offering complete CMMS functionality even while offline, the software creates a virtually seamless union between PC, Mac, Android, and iOS that can help reduce downtime and increase productivity even in environments where Wi-Fi and cell service connections are a challenge.

Tofino CMMS PC version is available as a standard feature in French and Spanish. There is no need for separate versions of the application as any user may toggle back and forth between English, French, and Spanish.