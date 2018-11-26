/ / / / Endress+Hauser's Field Xpert SMT70 tablet PC is designed for commissioning and maintaining field instruments

Endress+Hauser introduces the Field Xpert SMT70, a rugged tablet PC for commissioning and maintenance staff to manage field instruments and document the work progress. The tablet comes preinstalled with DeviceCare device configuration software and device library.

The Field Xpert SMT70 supports HART, PROFIBUS DP/PA, FOUNDATION Fieldbus, Modbus, CDI and Endress+Hauser service interfaces. It can connect to field instrumentation devices directly via a USB or Bluetooth wireless modem, or via a gateway, remote I/O or multiplexer to a bus system.

The Field Xpert device library has more than 2,700 pre-installed device and communication drivers, allowing it to work with many different instruments from a wide variety of vendors. The drivers can be used to communicate with virtually all HART and FOUNDATION Fieldbus devices, and additional device drivers (DTMs) can be easily installed if required. Generic HART DTM and PROFIBUS profile DTMs also enable communication with field devices using these protocols.

The Field Xpert SMT70, therefore, works with virtually every modern field instrument with “One Click Connectivity.“ To connect the Field Xpert SMT70 to a HART flowmeter, for example, the operator simply clicks on the app, which then prompts the user to select Automatic Cconnection and the app connects to the instrument, and the tablet is ready to perform diagnostics, configurations or commissioning with the built-in device configuration software. The tablet also supports Endress+Hauser Heartbeat Technology and FieldCare instrument diagnostic and monitoring functions.

The tablet PC has Windows 10 Pro software installed. It comes with an 11.6-inch Multitouch HD display, a 5MP auto focus camera, a 2MP front facing camera, and up to 256 GB storage. Communication ports and supported networks include USB, Ethernet, HDMI, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth—with 4G LTE and GPS available as an option. The battery runtime is 14 hours. The tablet comes in a general-purpose configuration as well hazardous area configuration for Class 1, Division 2 Groups A, B, C, D, T4 and Class 1, Zone 2, Groups IIC, T4.