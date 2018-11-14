Video: The three-step roadmap to Industry 4.0
In this video clip, Keith Larson offers advice and best practices from Smart Industry presenters.
Do you and your teams have a handle on how to engage with digital initiatives that will help optimize operations at your facility? In this video clip from the Plant Services webinar "The New Digital Toolbox," Keith Larson, VP of content for Putman Media, offers advice and best practices from Smart Industry presenters.
Watch the entire on-demand webinar.
