It’s just business: manufacturing moves from Honeywell, Adient, Microchip Technology, and more

The business of manufacturing never stops. Industrial companies merge, invest and strategically expand to keep competitive, even under adverse business conditions. Read on for more details on five such expansions and acquisitions made by industrial and manufacturing companies.

Expansion: Tandem PV held an April 21 ribbon cutting for a new high-efficiency solar panel production plant in Fremont, California. According to the company, the 65,000-square-foot factory has 40 MW of annual nameplate capacity.

Acquisition: High Bar Brands announced April 15 it had acquired Globetech Manufacturing for an unspecified price. Globetech, founded in 2002, is a truck parts manufacturer that makes ABS, air system, mud flaps, and other truck parts. Its purchase by High Bar Brands joins it to that company’s existing portfolio of OEM trucking and transportation company. In a statement, Globetech CEO said joining High Bar Brands would allow his company to build on its foundational strengths.

Expansion: Honeywell announced April 20 that it would expand its Phoenix Engines campus to include an on-site assembly line for F124 jet engines. The F124-G4-200 engines will reportedly power Beechcraft training aircraft for the U.S. Navy’s training programs. In a company statement, Honeywell noted the move will consolidate its operations related to the Navy’s jet-pilot training aircraft.

Expansion: Microchip Technology held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new manufacturing site in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on April 27. The new factory will produce hydrogen masers, atomic clocks for time-keeping use in satellites, cell phone networks and power grids. In a company statement, Microchip Technology said the atomic clocks can keep time accurately to within a picosecond for a lifetime of at least 20 years. According to local news source WBRC 6, the new 15,000-square-foot plant will employ about 30 people.

Acquisition: Adient announced April 27 it had acquired Woodbridge’s automotive seating-foam plant in Romulus, Michigan. The purchase adds an eleventh to Adient’s network of 10 U.S. foam plants and 30 global factories. According to a company statement, Adient also acquired the factory’s UAW-represented employees, whose collective bargaining agreement will remain in place.