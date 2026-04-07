It's just business: manufacturing moves from Rockwell Automation, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Aeromax Industries and more

The business of manufacturing never stops. Industrial companies merge, invest and strategically expand to keep competitive, even under adverse business conditions. Read on for more details on five such expansions and acquisitions made by industrial and manufacturing companies.

Acquisition: Keurig Dr. Pepper announced April 1 that it had acquired 96.22% of JDE Peet’s N.V., the parent company of Peet’s Coffee and named Rafael Oliveira its new CEO. In a joint statement, KDP and JDE Peet’s said the company planned to operate as a single unit for an “interim period,” after which point the companies will split into a pair of publicly-traded companies with different focuses: Global Coffee Co. will focus on coffee, while Beverage Co. will zero in on “refreshment beverages.” Global Coffee Co. will be led by Oliveira, while Beverage Co. will be led by current KDP CEO Tim Cofer. In a statement, Cofer said the plan to reorganize the companies and split into two would create two dominant companies.

Acquisition: Aeromax Industries announced April 6 that it had acquired The Ely Co., Inc. The deal unites Aeromax’s aerospace aftermarket support company with Ely’s precision aerospace machining business. In a joint statement, Aeromax President Sean Khosrovani said the purchase fits with Aeromax’s plan to expand its manufacturing operations. Wally and Kurt Senff, who founded Ely Co., will stay on at Aeromax to lead Ely’s continued operations there.

Expansion: Rockwell Automation plans to build a new manufacturing site in New Berlin, Wisconsin. In an April 7 company announcement, the industrial automation company said it had filed zoning applications to build its one-million-square-foot factory with the city and said the location was relevant to Rockwell’s long history in Southeastern Wisconsin. The plant, first announced in November, is part of Rockwell’s stated plans to spend $2 billion in domestic investments through 2030.

Expansion: East Penn Manufacturing Co. announced April 7 it would spend an undisclosed amount to expand its Temple, Texas manufacturing facility. The expansion will add 175,000 square feet and room for 48 new full-time jobs to the 393,000-square-foot, 350-employee battery factory. In a company statement, East Penn’s Chief Manufacturing Officer, Larry Miksiewicz, praised the area’s workforce and the support it received from Temple Economic Development Corporation.

Acquisition: Parnell announced April 7 that it had acquired Noble Pharma LLC, a pharmaceutical manufacturer based on Menomonie, Wisconsin. Parnell, a veterinary pharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures animal health products, did not disclose the cost of the purchase, but said it would enhance its own U.S. domestic production. In a company statement, Brad McCarthy, Parnell’s CEO, said the purchase was a “milestone” for the company.