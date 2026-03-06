Factory Fallout: Manufacturing layoffs from Pace Industries, Prepac Manufacturing, Toledo Molding & Die and more

With political winds changing and global markets tightening, manufacturers are making tough decisions—and workers are feeling the impact. In this roundup, we chronicle the closures and cutbacks reverberating throughout the manufacturing sector.

Prepac Manufacturing, in a March 3 WARN report filed with the State of North Carolina, announced it would close its Whitsett, North Carolina plant. According to local news source WFMY News 2, the Canadian manufacture of ready-to-assemble furniture plans to lay off all 200 employees at the plant starting May 2. In a company statement, Prepac cited domestic production costs and said the plant was “no longer competitive against the global landscape, including the continued influx of low-cost Chinese imports.” It’s not clear at press time if Prepac will have to pay back a $27.1 million state incentive to create 201 jobs at the 260,000-square-foot site in whole or part.

PMC Biogenix, Inc., announced in a WARN report filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor that it would close its Memphis, Tennessee plant, effective April 26, permanently laying off 172 workers at the chemical products plant. According to the company’s WARN report, 122 of the employees are represented by a union.

Refresco Beverages U.S. Inc. filed a WARN report with the state of Washington, indicating the company plans to close its Walla Walla, Washington, beverage factory and its associated warehouses and layoff all 58 workers involved with the operation, effective May 2. In the state report, the company did not give a specific reason for the closure, but noted that the layoffs are unrelated to any plans to relocate or contract out Refresco’s business.

Pace Industries of Muskegon, Michigan, filed a WARN notice with the state of Michigan on February 24 indicating it would close two Muskegon factories effective April 25. According to local news source ABC 13, the closure will affect 145 workers at the die casting manufacturer.

Toledo Molding & Die, an auto parts manufacturer, will close down its Fayetteville, Tennessee factory, effective April 30, as fallout from the collapse of First Brands Group, LLC, its parent company, grows. The company was also behind the closure of Champion Labs and Hopkins Manufacturing in a previous edition of our Factory Fallout digest. According to the WARN notice filed with the state of Tennessee March 4, the closure of TMD Fayetteville will result in 333 layoffs. TMD will also close locations in Bowling Green, Tennessee (laying off 302 workers) and Tiffin, Tennessee (affecting 302).