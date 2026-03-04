It's just business: manufacturing moves from Rocket Lab Corp., Dainty Foods, DrinkPAK and more

The business of manufacturing never stops. Industrial companies merge, invest and strategically expand to keep competitive, even under adverse business conditions. Read on for more details on five such expansions and acquisitions made by industrial and manufacturing companies.

Expansion: Akston, a biotechnology company, announced February 26 that it would spend $7 million to open a new manufacturing site near Shreveport, Louisiana, to produce the company’s animal health products. According to a statement from Louisiana Economic Development, the site is expected to create 69 new jobs over five years, with average salaries about 76% over the average parish salary. In a statement, Akston CEO Todd Zion said the factory is a new “milestone” in the company’s plan to commercialize its therapeutic protein products for pets.

Expansion: Arco National Construction announced March 4 that it had completed construction of a new canned-drink factory for DrinkPAK, a company that manufactures aluminum cans and bottles drinks in them. Originally announced in January, the $200 million facility takes up 1.4 million square feet and is expected to produce 2,600 cans per minute once fully operational. In a statement, ARCO said the space also includes an 80,000-square-foot production area, two production lines, lab space, mixing areas, a 33,000-square-foot production office, a 13,000-square-foot general office and a 11,500-square-foot cooler for beverage storage and processing.

Acquisition: Allegion PLC announced March 4 that it had acquired DCI Hollow Metal on Demand, a manufacturer of custom hollow metal door frames for industrial and commercial sites. The purchase units DCI with Allegion’s Americas segment, which manufactures hardware security products like doors and locks as well as security software and access control systems. In a statement, Allegion Senior VP Dave Ilardi said the acquisition would strengthen his company’s mechanical portfolio and expand its offerings on the West Coast.

Expansion: Dainty Foods USA, a Canadian ready-to-eat meal producer, announced March 3 it will spend $150 million to build its firs U.S. factory in Batavia Township, Ohio. The project, according to a company statement, is expected to create 240 new jobs once finished. The 250,000-square-foot factory, Dainty Foods said, will produce up to 250 million retort pouches every year. In a statement, Les Aliments Dainty Foods Inc. CEO James Maitland said the new plant is “transformative” to the company’s growth strategy by strengthening its presence in the United States and accessing the Midwest supply chain.

Acquisition: Rocket Lab Corp. announced February 26 that it had acquired Precision Components Limited, a New Zealand-based launch and space manufacturer. Rocket Lab, headquartered in Long Beach, California, comes as part of that company’s ongoing plan to expand across the globe. In a statement, Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said PCL was a long-time Rocket Lab supplier, and that its acquisition would expand Rocket Lab’s capacity to produce more space-ready hardware.