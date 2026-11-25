The U.S. Army conducted a controlled, in-place detonation of degraded crystallized lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa on Wednesday at about 10 AM CST. Federal agencies are coordinating environmental monitoring and remediation measures to limit potential exposure to lead.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is supporting the Army's response with air, soil and water sampling before, during and after the operation. The agencies are also coordinating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Department of Health and Human Services and other federal partners.

According to the EPA, a controlled detonation under favorable weather conditions, combined with mitigation measures, is intended to reduce the potential spread and concentration of lead dust compared with an uncontrolled explosion. The almost 5 tons of lead azide, intended for munitions manufacturing, had been stored at the plant since the 1980s. In the intervening years, the Army discontinued the use of the material due to its toxicity and instability. Concerns about the material's degraded state were raised in a 2004 Department of Defense environmental assessment.

The Army has implemented several measures to contain the material and limit particulate dispersion during the 2026 operation. These include reinforcing the bunkers containing the degraded lead azide with sand-filled barriers, constructing earthen berms, preparing water application and airborne misting systems, and directing the detonation's effects downwind toward unoccupied land within the installation.

EPA performs environmental monitoring and remediation

The EPA has deployed approximately 300 agency employees and contractors to Iowa and surrounding areas in preparation for the operation. The agency reported collecting more than 1,200 air, land and water samples before the planned detonation, testing for lead in air, soil, dust and water.

During the operation, air monitoring systems are expected to report measurements every five minutes. The agency said these measurements will help identify changes in airborne lead concentrations following the detonation.

Public safety measures issued

The EPA has advised residents to follow public safety advisories and remain indoors with windows and doors closed while dust passes. The agency also recommends wiping down outdoor surfaces that children might touch, such as playground equipment, railings and windowsills, using a wet cloth.

The operation highlights the safety and environmental considerations involved in managing degraded energetic materials at industrial and military facilities. In addition to controlling the immediate detonation, the response depends on monitoring potential airborne and surface contamination and determining whether additional cleanup is necessary.

The EPA said sampling data will continue to be reported as it becomes available, providing information to guide any subsequent protective or remediation measures.