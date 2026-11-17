The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reached a settlement with Colgate-Palmolive Corporation to resolve violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Chemical Data Reporting (CDR) Rule. The company failed to report required data on numerous chemical substances imported between 2016 and 2019. Colgate-Palmolive has certified compliance with the reporting requirements and paid a $930,000 penalty.

An EPA inspection of Colgate-Palmolive’s New Jersey facility in March 2023 found that the company had not submitted required chemical data by the January 2021 deadline. With assistance from the EPA, the company filed its chemical data in July 2023. The submissions showed that Colgate-Palmolive had imported 47 chemicals in quantities exceeding the reporting threshold without meeting its reporting obligations.

Under the TSCA Chemical Data Reporting Rule, manufacturers and importers of large quantities of chemical substances listed on the TSCA Chemical Substance Inventory must report data on chemical manufacturing, processing and use every four years. The EPA uses this information to assess potential human health and environmental impacts. States, tribes, other government agencies and the public also use the data to understand chemicals in commerce.

Data reporting requirements keep workers and community safe

In a recent quote, EPA Region 2 Administrator Michael Martucci, said, “EPA’s data-reporting requirements are essential to protecting human health and the environment. This settlement is a great example of EPA working with a business to achieve compliance while ensuring that people have the information they need about chemicals in their communities.”