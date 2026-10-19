Baker Hughes expands compressor manufacturing and testing facility in France

Baker Hughes has opened an expanded integrated compressor testing and production facility in Le Creusot, France.



The company, which provides energy technology solutions to energy and industrial customers, has upgraded its Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) facility to increase manufacturing capacity and testing capabilities for its compression technology.



The expansion, announced in 2025, is designed to double production capacity for ICL technology. The facility operates through Baker Hughes' French subsidiary, Thermodyn.



The upgraded facility features dedicated variable-speed drive systems and improved testing positions. Additional equipment includes a low-speed balancing machine, a furnace and a machining center to support manufacturing and testing operations.



The ICL compressor uses an electric motor and requires no oil lubrication. According to Baker Hughes, the technology has no operational emissions and occupies up to 60% less space than a conventional compressor. The company says the compressor also requires minimal maintenance downtime.



French Minister Delegate for Industry Sébastien Martin, Le Creusot Mayor Charles Landre and Creusot Montceau Urban Community President Isabelle Louis attended the facility expansion ceremony.

What company and government officials are saying

“This milestone represents a significant step forward for Baker Hughes, enabling us to serve our customers more efficiently through the expansion of our production and testing facilities in Europe, to support a more sustainable energy future,” said Ahmed Eldemerdash, vice president, Climate Technology Solutions at Baker Hughes, in an October press release.



“This milestone for the Baker Hughes Le Creusot facility is a powerful example of how innovation and investment can strengthen France’s manufacturing base while supporting the development of lower-emission technologies,” said Sébastien Martin, French Minister Delegate for Industry.

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