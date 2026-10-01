Rolls-Royce invests £300 million in manufacturing and engineering facilities across the UK

Rolls-Royce has invested £300 million ($398 million) in manufacturing and engineering facilities across the UK, with projects in Derby, Bristol, Glasgow, Rotherham and Warwickshire. The company, which develops and delivers engines for aerospace and naval vehicles, has earmarked:

more than £140 million ($186 million) in Derby

more than £90 million ($119 million) in Bristol

£43 million ($57 million) in Inchinnan, Glasgow

£19 million ($25 million) in Rotherham

and £5 million ($6.6 million) in Ansty, Warwickshire.

Each site will focus on different projects. In Derby, the investment will fund new engineering and manufacturing services facilities and aftermarket support improvements, with the work expected to be completed in 2028. The Derby investment is intended to enable future growth, increase capacity and improve operational efficiency.

At the Bristol facility, Rolls-Royce is investing more than £90 million in an upgrade program that will include new collaborative workspaces, enhanced IT infrastructure and increased maintenance, repair and overhaul capability. The work will also support operational delivery, digital security and program output and is expected to be completed in 2031.

In Glasgow, the money will be used to introduce machinery that will enable the manufacture of new engine components. In Rotherham, the funds are being invested at the Advanced Blade Casting Facility to increase its capability and productivity, with the program expected to double production of advanced turbine blades by 2030. In Ansty, Warwickshire, the investment in machinery upgrades will enhance manufacturing capability and efficiency.

Executives and government highlight win for British industry

“Our manufacturing facilities in the UK are home to the very best of British engineering talent,” said Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO of Rolls-Royce, in a September press release. “This £300 million investment is a clear statement of our intent. Rolls-Royce is committed to growing the UK’s advanced manufacturing sector and we are proud to be building infrastructure needed to power Britain's future.”

“From Derby and Bristol to Rotherham, Glasgow and Warwickshire, it will back skilled jobs, strengthen our sovereign industrial capability, and help drive growth in communities across the United Kingdom,” said the Right Honourable John Healey, member of Parliament and chancellor of the exchequer.