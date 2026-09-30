It’s Just Business: Hitachi partners with Agile Robots on AI, and more

Acquisitions allow companies to expand into new markets and add additional equipment to their stables. In this edition of It’s Just Business, the merger between Iridium Communications and Rocket Lab gets a go from shareholders, Hitachi teams up with Agile Robots and more.

Acquisition: Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company specializing in roadway construction and maintenance, has acquired Roads, Inc. of NWF, an asphalt manufacturing and construction business serving Florida, Ala. and the southeastern U.S. The transaction includes a hot-mix asphalt, which brings related equipment and more than 150 employees.

“This transaction expands CWR's operations in the Florida Panhandle and enhances our ability to serve public and private infrastructure customers throughout this growing region,” said Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, president and CEO of Construction Partners, Inc., in a September press release.

Merger: Iridium Communications stockholders approved the previously announced merger agreement under which Rocket Lab will acquire satellite firm Iridium. Rocket Lab provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components to commercial, government and national security markets.

“We’re grateful to have the strong support of Iridium’s shareholders in this important step, bringing us closer to combining Iridium’s trusted global network, spectrum and decades of operating experience with Rocket Lab’s extensive launch and space systems capabilities to unlock a new era of space applications,” said Sir Peter Beck, Rocket Lab founder and CEO, in a September press release. “We’re excited about what we can build together for customers, governments and millions of people around the world once the transaction closes.”

Acquisition: United Petfood, an international private label pet food manufacturer, has signed an agreement to acquire a dry pet food production facility in Decatur, Ark., from Wellness Pet Company. The facility will become United Petfood’s third North American production site, alongside locations in Mishawaka, Ind., and Drummondville, Quebec. The companies will also enter into a long-term supply agreement.

“By expanding our local presence, we can combine the advantages of local production with the expertise and capabilities of our international network of pet kitchens, enabling us to continue growing alongside our customers,” said Dries Eeckhout, CEO of United Petfood Group, in a September press release.

Partnership: Hitachi has entered a strategic co-creation partnership with Agile Robots to develop physical AI technology that can enable robots to autonomously execute complex manufacturing tasks and production processes. The companies will combine Hitachi’s Physical AI and edge AI semiconductor technologies with Agile Robots’ AI-powered robotics solutions. The companies intend to use the combination in applications including automotive manufacturing, healthcare and data centers, with Hitachi planning to offer the resulting solutions globally through HMAX Industry.

“By integrating Agile Robots' advanced robotics technologies with Hitachi's capabilities, we will deploy Physical AI that enables not only intelligent robots but also the autonomous operation of entire factories,” said Yoshimitsu Takagi, vice president and executive officer, CEO of the Industrial Solutions Business Unit at Hitachi, Ltd., in a September press release.

Merger: MRPC, Plastic Design Company and Injectech are now operating as one company serving the medical device, life science and bioprocessing markets. They have combined capabilities in precision molding, silicone and thermoplastic molding and assemblies, and fluid management components. The combined organization operates five U.S. manufacturing sites. A unified company name and brand identity are planned for early 2027.

“This is an exciting step because it addresses a real challenge for medical device companies,” said Steve Sandbo, partner at Vance Street Capital and chairman of the board for the combined company, in a September press release. “Customers often have to coordinate several specialized manufacturers to move one complex program forward.”