The Lego Group plans to expand toy manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico

The Lego Group has announced an expansion to its toy manufacturing operations in Monterrey, Mexico in a Sept. 24 press release.

Construction on the new production areas is expected to begin in early 2027 and be completed by 2029. The company said the investment will also create additional opportunities for technical training, professional development and long-term careers at the site.

The company is investing more than $400 million in the project, with approximately 1,300 new jobs expected to be created through 2029.

The expansion will add a new packing hall and a fully automated high-bay warehouse, increasing the facility’s built-up area by 62,000 square meters. The existing site covers 148,080 square meters and sits on 87 hectares; following the expansion, the total built-up area will reach 210,080 square meters.

The Monterrey factory handles the molding of Lego elements, element processing and decoration, and packing Lego boxes. The expansion is expected to increase the site’s production capacity by 35%.

Each Lego brick is molded to an accuracy of 5 micrometers (0.005 millimeters) to ensure the ‘clutch’ effect that holds Legos together, the company said.

The Lego Group also plans to open a new factory in Virginia in the U.S. in 2027.

Expansion will add technical-development opportunities

“The skilled workforce available in Monterrey has helped support the growth of our operations for nearly two decades,” said Nancy Sánchez, general manager of the factory at Monterrey and senior vice president of Americas Manufacturing at the Lego Group. “This investment will create additional opportunities for technical training, professional development and long-term careers at the site.”

“The LEGO Group has steadily expanded its Monterrey factory since its opening in 2008, reflecting our long-standing commitment to Mexico and the important role the site plays in our global manufacturing network,” Carsten Rasmussen, chief operating officer at the Lego Group, said in the press release.