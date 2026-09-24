GKN Aerospace breaks ground on $16M facility in New Hampshire

GKN Aerospace has broken ground on an engine component manufacturing facility expansion in North Charlestown, N.H. The company, which produces aerospace components including engine structures and landing gear, is investing $16 million into the project.

The project will add approximately 57,000 square feet to the North Charlestown facility, bringing the site's total footprint to nearly 97,000 square feet. Once complete, the expanded facility will support future business growth, workforce expansion and a broader range of manufacturing activities.



Among those new activities are turning operations, surface finishing and non-destructive testing. GKN Aerospace said these activities will help improve efficiency and reduce lead times.

'Keep New Hampshire a hub for innovation'

“Today marks an important milestone for our North Charlestown site and for GKN Aerospace's U.S. operations,” said Joakim Andersson, president, engines, at GKN Aerospace in a Sept. 10 press release. “This investment will help us grow our capacity in the U.S. as demand from our engines customers continues to rise. It is an important step as we strengthen our ability to support customers and grow our business for the long term.”



“New Hampshire is proud to be a leader in the aerospace and defense industry, and GKN Aerospace’s expansion here is a testament to what is possible when industry investment and workforce development come together,” said Kelly Ayotte, governor of New Hampshire. “We will continue to expand pathways to careers in aerospace and other high-demand fields, ensure our workforce has the skills and training necessary to grow this important industry, and keep New Hampshire a hub for innovation.”

Manufacturers investing in New Hampshire

BAE Systems receives $35 million from CHIPS and Science Act to modernize New Hampshire facility



The funding, which comes from the CHIPS and Science Act, will help the company continue the development and manufacturing of new technologies.



Jabil invests $500M to expand AI and cloud infrastructure manufacturing in the Southeast United States



The expansion will support large-scale manufacturing capabilities and workforce development to meet growing demand for data center infrastructure.



DoD invests $500 million in Phoenix Tailings for rare earth metals expansion



Phoenix Tailings operates two metallization plants in Burlington, Mass., and Exeter, N.H.