NIST directs more than $30 million to 12 Manufacturing Extension Partnership centers

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded more than $30 million to 12 Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) centers in 11 states and Puerto Rico.

The funding will support MEP centers in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Utah and Vermont. The centers help small and medium-sized manufacturers increase their adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. Those technologies include AI, robotics, automation and additive manufacturing.

Pennsylvania was given the largest award, with the Pennsylvania IRC Network receiving $6,110,684. Ohio was given the second-largest award, with the Ohio Manufacturers Association Educational and Industrial Development Institute receiving $6,076,983.

Other awards include:

• Alabama Training Network: $2,191,702

• Arkansas Division of Workforce Services: $1,291,618

• Georgia Tech Research Corporation: $3,227,001

• Louisiana Department of Economic Development: $1,537,719

• Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership: $2,959,870

• The Curators of the University of Missouri: $2,656,601

• Montana State University: $839,900

• The Ohio Manufacturers Association (OMA) Educational and Industrial Development Institute: $6,076,983

• Pennsylvania IRC Network: $6,110,684

• Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension Inc.: $939,133

• University of Utah: $1,492,598

• Vermont State Colleges: $812,300

In order to receive the money, the selected applicants must match funds of at least 50% or cost-share. The agreements will have an initial performance period of up to five years, with the awards providing funding for the first year. Funding for subsequent years will be determined based on “the availability of funding, successful annual performance reviews, and the continued alignment of the project to MEP, NIST and Department of Commerce priorities,” according to NIST.

MEP funding may end in 2027

The availability of funding may be a key phrase. The proposed 2027 fiscal year government budget does not include support for the MEP program.

MEP, which began in 1988, has been a target for cost-cutting in President Donald Trump’s administration. MEP was slated for defunding in 2025. Bipartisan support for MEP, including a bill introduced in July 2026, have kept the program alive.

NIST says funding will support technology adoption

“This funding will help to ensure that our country’s small and medium-sized manufacturers increase their industrial competitiveness through advanced technology,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Arvind Raman in a Sept. 15 press release. “These MEP centers can help drive successful technology adoption at scale and support critical long-term partnerships that will strengthen domestic supply chains around key industry sectors.”