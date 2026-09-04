It’s Just Business: Bombardier acquires MHI Canada Aerospace assets, and more

Recent acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships in the manufacturing world included Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Sending its Canada aerospace assets to Bombardier, with the financial details still confidential. In other news, powertrain companies Dana and Eaton will combine in a $5.1 billion deal. In this edition of It's Just Business, we've rounded up recent deals and commitments.

Partnership: ABB has renewed its Digital Workplace Services contract with Wipro, extending a relationship that will provide AI-enabled workplace services across ABB’s global operations, including automation, virtual agents, auto-remediation, AI-assisted dispatch, device lifecycle management and endpoint security. ABB is a global technology company focused on electrification and automation, while Wipro is an AI-powered technology services and consulting company serving the industrial and manufacturing sector.

“As ABB operates at global scale with a highly diverse workforce, the reliability, security, and user experience of our digital workplace are critical,” said Ana Jauregui, head of consumer experience at ABB, in a September press release.

Partnership: Lumus and Quanta Computer have expanded their manufacturing partnership through a licensing agreement under which Quanta will manufacture Lumus’ next-generation Z-30 2.0 and A-Lens geometric waveguides, designed to be thinner, lighter and lower-cost for augmented reality glasses. Lumus develops reflective waveguide technology for AR eyewear, while Quanta is a technology manufacturer specializing in high-performance computing, ICT, cloud computing, AI datacenters, smart automotive systems and AIoT applications.

“Our relationship with Quanta has always been built around solving the practical challenges of bringing advanced AR optics into mass production,” said Ari Grobman, CEO of Lumus, in a September press release.

Agreement: Bombardier has agreed to acquire the assets of MHI Canada Aerospace (MHICA) in Mississauga, Ontario, adding its aerostructure manufacturing capabilities and approximately 750 employees to Bombardier’s aircraft programs. MHICA is an aerospace manufacturing operation. The acquisition is intended to strengthen Bombardier’s in-house aerostructures capabilities, supply-chain resilience and operational autonomy while supporting continuity for its aircraft programs.

“This agreement represents a key step in Bombardier's long-term growth strategy, strengthening critical capabilities, enhancing operational resilience and supporting the company's flexibility to meet growing customer demand,” said David Murray, executive vice president of manufacturing in the supply chain execution and Bombardier Operational Excellence (BOE) System at Bombardier, in a September press release.

Acquisition: Midland Industries has acquired Pegasus Supply Group, expanding Midland’s portfolio of fittings, valves, flow-control products, hose and connection solutions. Pegasus brings industrial and electronic connection products, including cable ties, wire harnesses and heat-shrink products. Midland serves manufacturing, plumbing, utilities, HVAC, fluid power and general industrial markets, while Pegasus serves industrial and commercial end markets.

“Pegasus expands both what we can offer our customers and the markets and applications we can support,” said Mark Roszkowski, CEO of Midland Industries, in a September press release.

Agreement: Dana has entered into an agreement to combine with Eaton’s Mobility business in a transaction valued at approximately $5.1 billion, creating a global powertrain supplier serving commercial and light vehicles. Dana’s powertrain, thermal and sealing technologies are combined with Eaton Mobility’s transmissions, engine and emissions products, and electrification capabilities. The combined company is expected to expand its portfolio across traditional and electrified vehicle technologies and associated aftermarket channels.

“This transaction marks an important milestone in our transformation and positions Dana as a leading, scaled provider of powertrain solutions,” said Byron Foster, Dana's incoming CEO, in a June press release.