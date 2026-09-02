It’s Just Business: BWXT acquires Precision Components Group, and more

BWXT’s acquisition of Precision Components group will add more than 500,000 square feet of U.S. heavy-manufacturing capacity and 450 employees to the nuclear solutions firm. In other acquisitions news, Precinmac and Advance Mfg. Co. will consolidate their precision manufacturing businesses. In this edition of It’s Just Business, we’ve rounded up three recent acquisitions in the manufacturing space.



Acquisition: Precision components manufacturer Precinmac LP acquired Advance Mfg. Co., a Massachusetts-based precision manufacturing company in the defense and commercial aerospace sectors, in July. The acquisition expands Precinmac’s capabilities and capacity in commercial aerospace, defense and space while adding specialized coating and finishing capabilities through Advance’s New England Custom Coaters business.



“We approached Advance not only for its manufacturing expertise, but also for the people and culture behind the business,” said Precinmac CEO Eric Wisnefsky in a press release.



Acquisition: Gemini Industries, an employee-owned manufacturer of wood coating solutions, acquired Industrial Coating Solutions, a Vancouver, Wa.-based distributor of industrial wood coatings, the company said in July. The acquisition expands Gemini’s footprint to eight administration, distribution, manufacturing and supply locations across the U.S, primarily in the Pacific Northwest. It also strengthens Gemini’s focus on industrial distribution and OEM markets.



“This acquisition supports a key element of our long-term growth strategy by strengthening our focus on industrial distribution and OEM markets,” said Chris Hicks, CEO of Gemini Industries, in a press release. “We are excited about the opportunities it creates to expand our presence and accelerate growth in the Pacific Northwest.”



Acquisition: BWX Technologies completed its acquisition of Precision Components Group, expanding its U.S. nuclear manufacturing capacity, the company said in July. PCG is a U.S. manufacturer of complex, heavy-walled and heat-transfer components. The acquisition adds more than 500,000 square feet of heavy-manufacturing capacity and more than 450 employees, BWX said, while supporting commercial nuclear and U.S. Navy programs.

“Growing demand for reliable, carbon-free energy underscores the urgent need to strengthen the U.S. nuclear manufacturing base,” said John MacQuarrie, BWXT president for commercial operations, in a press release. “By expanding our manufacturing capabilities, we can better support reactor life-extension programs, new build activity and the long-term energy reliability our communities depend on.”



