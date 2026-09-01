It’s Just Business: United Flow Technologies acquires manufacturers’ representative firm, and more

Business acquisitions can establish a deep foothold in a new market for the acquiring company. In this edition of It’s Just Business, we’ve rounded up five recent acquisitions in the manufacturing space.

Acquisition: IPG Photonics Corporation has entered a binding offer to acquire Lumibird Medical for €300 million ($348 million) in cash, with a potential additional earnout of up to €50 million ($58 million), expanding its medical laser business. Lumibird Medical is a manufacturer of diagnostic and therapeutic laser systems for ophthalmology. IPG expects the combination to create a larger medical laser platform spanning ophthalmology and urology.

“I’m excited about the future of Lumibird Medical, which will benefit significantly from IPG’s scale and leadership in lasers, photonics and applications,” said Jean-Marc Gendre, CEO of Lumibird Medical, in a July press release.

Acquisition: Private investment firm AE Industrial Partners has acquired Powder Alloy Corporation, a manufacturer of metallic, ceramic and thermal spray powders. Their products are used in aerospace, gas turbines and other industrial applications, with capabilities including inert gas atomization, composite cladding, mechanical blending and plasma densification.

“As a differentiated strategic manufacturing partner, the investment in PAC reflects our firm’s philosophy of supporting companies that are addressing the critical tollgates for national and economic security,” said Andrew McElhinney, principal at AE Industrial, in a July 13 press release. “This acquisition launches our specialty materials platform, and we see meaningful growth opportunities through new product development, strategic partnerships, and complementary acquisitions.”

Acquisition: Firearms manufacturer European American Armory (EAA Corp.) has acquired a large manufacturing facility in Mountain City, Tenn., where it plans to support advanced manufacturing, machining, assembly, logistics and other operations. The facility is undergoing renovations and modernization and includes additional acreage for future expansion.

“Our vision extends beyond expanding EAA’s manufacturing capabilities,” said Chase Duffey, director of sales and imports at EAA Corp., in a July press release. “We want to create an environment where companies throughout the firearms industry can grow together, share resources, and strengthen the domestic manufacturing base.”

Acquisition: United Flow Technologies has acquired Peterson and Matz to expand their presence in the Midwest and strengthen their technical capabilities. Peterson and Matz is a manufacturers’ representative firm serving municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment markets in Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, United Flow Technologies is a technical distributor and solutions provider for the same markets.

“Peterson and Matz brings precisely what UFT looks for in a partner: deep regional roots, hard-earned customer trust, and technical expertise that spans more than 50 years.” said Matt Hart, CEO of United Flow Technologies, in a July press release.

Acquisition: Graybar has entered into an agreement to acquire New Jersey-based Samson Electrical Supply, with the transaction expected to close in early August. Samson is an electrical distributor serving a wide range of customers with electrical products, lighting solutions, power distribution equipment and support. It will continue operating under its existing name with the same employees and suppliers.

“This acquisition expands Graybar’s presence in the region and enhances our ability to serve customers,” said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and CEO of Graybar, in a July press release.