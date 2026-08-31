It’s Just Business: Honeywell acquires Catalyst Technologies, and other news

Honeywell sealed its deal to acquire Catalyst Technologies, shoring up its refining, petrochemicals and renewable fuels businesses. Elsewhere in the industry, Caterpillar will inject $3 million into training institutions and other groups to support the growth of the manufacturing and technician workforce. In this edition of It's Just Business, we've rounded up recent deals and commitments.

Agreement: Caterpillar will invest up to $3 million to prepare Arkansas workers for modern manufacturing and technician jobs. The construction and mining equipment manufacturer will use the funding to support collaboration among training institutions, employers, students, and community groups, expanding access to workforce training.

“By connecting training directly to the needs of employers, this initiative will give more Arkansans the skills to step into good-paying careers and give businesses another reason to invest, expand, and create jobs in our state,” Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an August press release.

Acquisition: Honeywell Technologies completed its £1.325 billion ($1.759 billion) acquisition of Johnson Matthey’s Catalyst Technologies business. The acquisition expands Honeywell’s process technology portfolio across refining, petrochemicals, and renewable fuels, while adding catalyst expertise.

“This acquisition significantly enhances Honeywell Technologies’ ability to deliver end-to-end solutions that help our customers drive efficiency, reduce emissions and accelerate energy security goals,” Ken West, president and CEO of process technology at Honeywell Technologies, said in a July press release.

Agreement: Industrial Electric Mfg. (IEM) is establishing an advanced manufacturing facility in San Antonio with a $200 million investment. IEM manufactures power distribution systems, remote power panels, switchgear and switchboards for industries including healthcare, energy and advanced manufacturing. The company expects to create 3,000 new jobs.

“The city’s skilled workforce, strong infrastructure and collaborative economic development environment made this a natural choice for our next phase of growth,” IEM CEO Clayton Such said in an August press release. “This facility will strengthen our ability to deliver highly engineered, customer-specific power distribution solutions that industries, from healthcare to energy, advanced manufacturing, and more, depend on every day.”

Investment: Rolls-Royce completed a decade-long, $1 billion investment in its Indiana manufacturing, assembly, and test facilities. The aerospace and defense manufacturer’s Indianapolis campus builds and tests engines for defense and commercial platforms. In particular, the site will produce engines for the U.S. Air Force B-52 strategic bomber and the U.S. Army’s MV-75 Cheyenne.

“This billion-dollar investment is about more than buildings and test cells — it is about delivering for the American warfighter, on time and at the standard our customers expect,” Adam Riddle, president of defense and CEO of Rolls-Royce North America, said in an August 27 press release.

Merger: Olin and Huntsman shareholders approved the proposals necessary to complete their previously announced all-stock merger of equals. Olin is a vertically integrated manufacturer of chemical products and ammunition, while Huntsman manufactures diversified chemical products serving consumer and industrial markets.

“OlinHuntsman will be better positioned to compete in an increasingly global industry, delivering value, adding products and greater service for customers,” Peter Huntsman, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Huntsman, said in an August press release.