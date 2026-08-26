It’s just business: Ford plans joint Europe plant with Geely, automation venture pairs Mitsubishi and Sony

High-profile recent partnerships and acquisitions include a handshake between Mitsubishi and Sony for a new semiconductor and factory-automation business. Meanwhile, Ford will produce two Geely electric SUVs as well as its own cars at a Europe plant focusing on multi-energy passenger vehicles. Plus, Amazon Web Services will provide agentic AI and cloud services to Novo Nordisk’s operations.

Partnership: Ford Motor Company and Geely Automobile Holdings will establish a Europe-focused manufacturing joint venture at Ford’s Valencia, Spain, plant to produce multi-energy passenger vehicles, including low- and zero-emission models, beginning in 2028, with Ford owning 66% and Geely 34% of the venture. The venture will produce Ford and Geely vehicles for the European market, including a new Ford crossover, a Bronco-family SUV and two Geely electric SUVs, while Ford Kuga production in Valencia continues.

“Put simply: we are building cars in Europe, for Europe, alongside a trusted partner,” said Alex Nan, vice president of Geely Auto Group, in July.

Partnership: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation have agreed to establish Advanced Vision Solutions, a joint venture that will develop AI-powered vision sensors and solutions for factory automation. Operations are planned to begin in October 2026. The semiconductor and factory-automation businesses will combine Sony’s image sensors and edge-AI technologies with Mitsubishi Electric’s factory-automation expertise to support manufacturing applications involving automation, autonomous operation, quality improvement and maintenance across a broad range of industries.

“Today, the need for labor-saving, unmanned systems and autonomous optimization at production sites is greater than ever,” said Takayuki Tsuzuki, executive officer (associate) and group president of factory automation systems at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, in a July press release. “Through this partnership with Sony Semiconductor Solutions, we will develop AI vision sensors as a new core component and build a new FA digital solutions business by integrating vision data with our digital platform, ‘Serendie.’ Furthermore, by realizing advanced autonomous control with physical AI and other applications, we aim to provide new value to customers and address social challenges such as labor shortages.”

Partnership: Novo Nordisk and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a strategic partnership to accelerate drug discovery and modernize Novo Nordisk’s operations through agentic AI and cloud technologies, including a co-innovation hub in London. Novo Nordisk, a healthcare company focused on serious chronic diseases, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider and strategic AI partner to use AI and cloud services for drug-target identification, therapy design, data integration and operational efficiencies.

“Partnering with AWS is about making AI a driver of innovation across Novo Nordisk,” said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk, in an August press release.

Acquisition: Teledyne Technologies has agreed to acquire all outstanding common shares of Varex Imaging Corporation for $18.90 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $1.1 billion including equity awards and net debt. Varex is a manufacturer of X-ray imaging components and systems serving medical diagnostic imaging, nondestructive inspection, security and vehicle inspection, and analysis and measurement applications, while Teledyne provides digital imaging, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems.

“Our X-ray technologies fit naturally alongside Teledyne's product portfolio, and its resources will help us accelerate adoption of our advanced imaging solutions, and development of the next generation of products,” said Sunny Sanyal, president, CEO and director of Varex, in an August press release.

Strategic Investment: USA Rare Earth has entered definitive agreements to acquire strategic minority stakes of approximately 13.6% each in Carester, a French company specializing in rare earth processing and separation, strengthening their European partnership. The investment gives USA Rare Earth and its subsidiary Less Common Metals Europe access to Carester’s rare earth oxide output and processing expertise, while Carester gains access to feedstock from USA Rare Earth’s Serra Verde and Round Top sources, supporting an integrated industrial platform spanning processing, separation, metal and alloy production and potentially magnet manufacturing.

“Integrating Carester’s capabilities into our global platform brings additional advanced processing optionality into our integrated value chain, further supporting our mining, metal making and magnet manufacturing businesses,” said Barbara Humpton, CEO of USA Rare Earth, in a July press release.